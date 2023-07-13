FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The man charged with setting a Fayetteville apartment building on fire made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Allen McFadden, 31, is facing first-degree arson charges.

The fire happened around 5 a.m. Monday. Several people including Peggy Herring, 67, jumped from the top floor of the Summertime Apartments to safety.

During Thursday’s court appearance, a judge set McFadden’s bond at $50,000. His previous legal history shows several run-ins with the law, including a parole violation in Maryland related to charges of theft and assault.

Court documents also reveal that in 2022, Fayetteville police charged him with communicating threats and cyberstalking. In a separate case, he was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Both cases were dismissed by the district attorney.

The Cumberland County district attorney was not available on Thursday for comment.