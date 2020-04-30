Man charged in connection with deadly shooting at Fayetteville convenience store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are looking for a man now charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened more than a month ago, according to a news release.

Andre Roye. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville PD, April 30, 2020)

Andre Devon Roye, 26, of Fayetteville, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in Domingo Cook’s March 27 shooting death. Roye hasn’t been arrested. Police said in an earlier news release that they’re also looking for 29-year-old Carl Donatello Roye. He isn’t charged, but police believe he has information on the fatal shooting.

Police responded to the Day and Nite Food Mart along the 800 block of Murchison Road around 12:15 a.m. on March 27. They found Cook, 49, in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

Police had also said they were looking for a 2006 Hyundai Tuscan in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. A. Caldwell at 910-366-5853 or the Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

