FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged but is still on the run in connection with a deadly Fayetteville shooting.

Police said this happened shortly after noon on Saturday in the 2900 block of Gordon Way.

Police said Sierra Harper, 22, had been shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

Jaylin Sadiq McLaughlin, 22, has been charged with First Degree Murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, officers said.

Police are still looking for McLaughlin.

If you know any information, contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).