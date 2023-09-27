FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 30-year-old habitual felon has been arrested and charged in a stabbing that happened late Tuesday morning.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Fayetteville police responded to the 7700 block of South Raeford Road to a report of a stabbing.

The incident was reported outside the Dollar Tree on South Raeford Road near Gillis Hill Road, according to authorities.

Witnesses told CBS 17 that two arguing men got off a bus at the Dollar Tree — and one then stabbed the other.

After arriving, officers found a male victim with a stab wound in the upper portion of the left side of his chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

A suspect description was obtained. Officers were able to identify and find the suspect in the area. The suspect was taken into custody quickly and without incident.

Rashad Mack was taken into custody at the scene. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury. Police said he is a habitual felon.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective C. Johnson at 910-584-6703.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.