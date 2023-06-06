FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in the Cumberland County Jail without bond after being charged in connection to a March motel shooting that injured a mother and her teen son.

Raequan Alamin Williams, 22, was arrested and charged in May with the following:

felony conspiracy,

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, and ‘

three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on March 23, police responded to the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road at the Travel Lodge in Fayetteville in reference to a shooting.

After arriving, they found a 35-year-old woman who had been shot, as well as, a 13-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet, they said.

They were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation found that the father of the juvenile tried to “pursue the suspects” and was then involved in a single-car crash.

Officers said the suspects and victim appeared to know one another.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in this shooting.