FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a man they say exposed himself to employees and customers at a business in downtown Fayetteville.

The city’s police department said 23-year-old James Witherspoon was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

Police say an employee in the city’s downtown district complained about the man — who they say they later identified as Witherspoon — exposing himself to the business’ workers and clients.

Witherspoon was being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.