FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest after a man was stabbed to death Thursday morning in the city.

Sharode O’Neal Bradley, 32, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the homicide death of Alan Joseph Trump, 24.

The stabbing occurred in the 200-block of Bayfield Loop at approximately 4:05 a.m., police said.

Officers said when they arrived on-scene, they found neither the victim or any suspects, but received a call from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center that Trump had arrived by personal vehicle to its hospital. However, Trump did not survive his injuries and died at the facility, a news release from the police department said.

Earlier in the day, Fayetteville police did say it had a suspect in custody, but the department did not confirm if Bradley was the same suspect it had detained earlier in the day.

Regardless, Bradley is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.