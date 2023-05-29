FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim has died and the man who pulled the trigger has been named and arrested in Fayetteville.

What initially was a shooting investigation Monday afternoon has turned into a homicide investigation as of 10:19 p.m.

Police said Carlos Lesean Brown, 45, of Fayetteville was involved in a dispute with Joshua Tashun Joyce, 39, also of Fayetteville. At this time, police have not disclosed how Brown and Joyce knew one another.

When police arrived to the 400 block of Lynn Avenue, they found Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Brown was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Brown had been in an altercation with Joyce, which escalated to the fatal shooting of Brown.

Joyce has been charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.