FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a man with murder three weeks after another man was found shot to death inside a parked truck in Fayetteville.

The city’s police department on Thursday said Rondell Easterling, 30, of Fayetteville faces four charges in connection with the Dec. 12 slaying of Bishop Rhone, 27.

Easterling is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

He was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bond.

Rhone was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head by police responding to a shots fired call shortly before midnight that night. A juvenile also in the vehicle was hospitalized with injuries from the shooting.