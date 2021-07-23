Man charged with murder after person found shot in crashed car, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A man has been charged with murder in the death of a man who was found July 2 shot inside a car that crashed into a pole, Fayetteville police said.

Ivora Ford, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Police said Ford turned himself in on Wednesday.

The shooting happened July 2 around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Truth Court.

When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot inside of a vehicle that crashed into a pole.

The victim, identified as Brandon Corral, 20, was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Ford remains behind bars in the Cumberland County Jail under a $760,000 secured bond.