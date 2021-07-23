Man charged with murder after person found shot in crashed car, Fayetteville police say

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A man has been charged with murder in the death of a man who was found July 2 shot inside a car that crashed into a pole, Fayetteville police said.

Ivora Ford, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Police said Ford turned himself in on Wednesday.

The shooting happened July 2 around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Truth Court.

When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot inside of a vehicle that crashed into a pole.

The victim, identified as Brandon Corral, 20, was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Ford remains behind bars in the Cumberland County Jail under a $760,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar