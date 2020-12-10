Man charged with murder following shooting at Fayetteville convenience store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a convenience store in Fayetteville, police said.

Jamale Daishawn Smith was arrested Thursday by United States Marshals on charges of first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied property.

According to police, the shooting happened Nov. 10 at the Quick ‘n Go Tobacco Store, located along the 5300-block of Murchison Road.

Police found a man in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as Dajuan McDonald, 25, of Fayetteville.

Police said there was a “disturbance” just before the shooting happened. Officials said the store clerk was not involved in the incident.

Smith remains behind bars at the Cumberland County Jail. He was given no bond, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.