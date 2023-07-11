FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged with six counts of forcible rape and eight counts of kidnapping in what Fayetteville police describe as a violent assault investigation.

On July 1, officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express on Cedar Creek Road for a report of a female who had been held in a room at the Red Roof Inn, also on Cedar Creek Road, and assaulted.

Upon arriving at the Holiday Inn, officers found a female victim with bruising and multiple injuries, police said. The female told them she had been held against her will and assaulted over the span of three days at the Econo Lodge and Red Roof Inn.

She told police when she was able to escape to the Holiday Inn to call 911, she saw the suspect leave the area in her car. She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center to receive treatment for her injuries.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit assumed the investigation. Detectives were able to identify the offender as 32-year-old Michael McLaurin.

McLaurin was arrested by members of Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team on Friday.

In addition to the rape and kidnapping charges he is also charged with the following:

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury,

one count of assault by strangulation,

three counts of assault on a female,

one count of habitual misdemeanor assault,

one count of larceny of a motor vehicle; and

one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

McLaurin is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $925,000 secured bond.

