FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was arrested Friday by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in connection to robberies and kidnappings at a Circle K gas station and a Waffle House in June.

Christian Jared Ashworth, 22, is charged with two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, possession of stolen goods, and assault by pointing a gun at a Circle K at 1581 McArthur Road on June 23.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for two others in that robbery that happened just after 4:25 a.m. at that store just north of Fayetteville. After robbing the store, the three went north toward the intersection of McArthur and Honeycutt roads.



Photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Ashworth also faces the same charges and an additional two counts of assault by pointing a gun in a robbery at a Waffle House at 3901 Goldsboro Road in Eastover on June 28, police say.

He was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $250,000 secured bond. His first appearance is Monday at 2:30 p.m.