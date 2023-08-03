FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was charged in June with committing a sex act as a substitute parent/custodian.

At the time of his arrest on June 26, Darrell James Tyner, 53, was employed with Cumberland County Schools as a teacher, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the school district said, “We are deeply concerned about these allegations, which do not reflect the professionalism and integrity of the many premier professionals who work hard on behalf of our students every day. Our top priority is always our students’ and staff’s safety and well-being.”

A spokesperson tells CBS 17 Tyner, a fifth grade teacher, has taught at Montclair Elementary since Aug. 2015. He is still employed with the school but the district said their 10-month teachers do not return to the classroom until Aug 14.

At that time, Tyner’s status will become suspended with pay.

Tyner was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $50,000 unsecured bond. His first appearance was June 27 at the jail.

“District officials will continue to cooperate with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office as they lead these investigations,” CCS said in a statement.

The district says all employees undergo an extensive background check prior to hire. After that, a spokesperson said they are reminded annually of district procedures and expectations during the CCS Employee Handbook review period.

If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Detective S. Odenwelder at (910) 677-5477 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically or downloading the “P3 Tips” app available on smartphones.