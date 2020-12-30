Man considered ‘violent’ arrested in Fayetteville; wanted on charges out of SC, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A man wanted out of South Carolina who was considered to be ‘violent’ was arrested in Fayetteville, police said.

Jerrico Baily, 33, was arrested Tuesday by the United States Marshals Task Force with help from the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to Fayetteville police, Bailey had active warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and firearm of a felon.

At the time of the arrest, Bailey had the firearm that was used in the attempted murder, police said.

Police acknowledged there is video circulating social media regarding this incident.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media. Per standard procedure, all actions taken by Fayetteville Police Department officers will be reviewed to ensure our policies and procedures were followed appropriately while getting this violent fugitive out of our community,” police said in a news release.

According to Simpsonville police in South Carolina, on December 27 the victim found outside of the Palmetto Inn lobby with a gunshot wound.

Simpsonville police said Bailey left the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police said the victim was listed in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The investigation continues.