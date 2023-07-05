FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left one man dead and two others hurt.

At about 4:17 a.m., officers said they were called to the 800 block of Hilton Drive in reference to a report of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they said they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene, according to the police department.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Police said they are withholding his name until his family is located and notified.

Two other people were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the shooting, officers said.

They said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

Police plan to release additional information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.