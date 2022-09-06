FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has died after being hit while trying to cross a road, according to Fayetteville police.

This happened around 10:25 p.m. on Monday near Raeford Road and Cliffdale Road.

Officers said Lorne S. Greene, 56, had tried to cross the roadway and was hit by a oncoming vehicle.

Greene was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

If you know anything, call Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).