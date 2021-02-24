Shooting at Fayetteville apartment complex leaves man dead, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after they say a man was shot dead outside of an apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting along the 5800 block of Aftonshire Drive around 6:55 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance outside of an apartment complex resulted in a man shooting another man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested one person in connection to the shooting.

Police say they are withholding the victim’s identity until after notifying next of kin. No additional details on the suspect were released.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective Catlett at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.