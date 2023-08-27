FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after a shooting into a car in Fayetteville Saturday night, according to police.

In a release, the Fayetteville Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Bonanza Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult black male suffering from a gunshot wound in an open field at the location. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another adult male was also found in the field also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

According to police, the preliminary investigation by FPD’s Homicide Unit revealed that shots were fired into a vehicle along the 6000 block of Morganton Road after a disturbance. The occupants of the vehicle then got out and fled on foot across an open field, where they were eventually found by police.

The name of the man who was killed is being withheld until his family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios-Rivera at (910) 703-6243.

Violent weekend in Fayetteville

The fatal shooting was the second incident of shots being fired into a car in Fayetteville on Saturday.

A child, woman and man were all taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after they were found shot in a car early Saturday evening.

Fayetteville officers are also assisting Fayetteville State University Police with a death investigation after a female student was found dead near campus Saturday night.

FPD Chief Kemberle Braden went on Facebook Live late Saturday to address the violence.

“This is the second weekend in a row that our city has had multiple shootings due to the senseless cycle of violence,” Braden said, noting that the adult victims of all the shootings that day were known to police. “These incidents were avoidable. To solve these crimes, it will take the cooperation of the victims, their families and the community at large. This is not just a police department problem, this is our community, this is our problem and we must cooperate with one another and work together to prevent these senseless acts that are plaguing our city.”