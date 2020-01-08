Man dead, woman wounded, another injured in Fayetteville shootout

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died and two other people including a woman were wounded in a shootout in Fayetteville early Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just after 6:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tryon Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The initial call was that “several subjects that were shot,” the news release said.

Officials also said “a disturbance started between groups of subjects. During the disturbance, gunfire was exchanged resulting in the victims being struck.”

A man found at the scene was dead while a woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to the news release.

Another person was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. That person’s injuries are not known, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

LATEST HEADLINES

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now