FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Fayetteville early Saturday evening.

Police told CBS 17 the double shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Street, which is north of downtown Fayetteville.

At the scene, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

At least eight evidence markers, typically used to note the location of spent rounds, were seen in the street.

Fayetteville police at the scene of the double shooting Saturday night. Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

North Street is closed in the 1900 block which is near Williston Street.

Police have also blocked off part of the parking lot at apartments on the corner of North and Williston streets.

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively investigating the shooting, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.