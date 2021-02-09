Man dies after being shot ‘multiple times’ in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after they say a man was shot multiple times and later died Tuesday morning.

Police say around 11:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting along the 4800 block of Alamance Road.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male who they say was shot “multiple times” in a parking lot near a vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police say.

Police are withholding the man’s identity pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

