Man killed in daytime drive-by in 2nd Fayetteville deadly shooting on Halloween

The scene along the 900 block of Foxhunt Lane after a man was shot and killed Sunday. Photo from Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating the second deadly shooting to happen on Halloween day.

The first shooting left a 22-year-old woman dead in a parking lot early Sunday morning, police said.

Sunday afternoon, police say a man was killed in a drive-by shooting hours later across town.

The broad daylight shooting took place just before 3 p.m. along the 900 block of Foxhunt Lane, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police found a man who had been shot outside a home. The victim died at the scene, police said.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed the suspect arrived at the residence in a vehicle and began shooting at the victim,” the news release said.

The scene along the 900 block of Foxhunt Lane Sunday afternoon after the deadly shooting. Photo by Fayetteville police

The suspect then fled.

“Detectives do not believe this is a random incident,” the release said.

The victim’s name will not be released until his relatives are contacted, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).