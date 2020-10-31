Man dies after he’s hit by vehicle in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Fayetteville Friday night, police say.

The incident was reported just before 10:10 p.m. on Cliffdale Road near Lansdowne Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

A man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died, police said.

The man’s name will not be released until his relatives are contacted.

The driver stayed on scene. The Fayetteville police traffic unit was at the scene conducting an investigation late Friday night.

Cliffdale Road was blocked from Skibo Road to Waters Edge Drive during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective at (910) or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).