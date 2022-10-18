FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said.

Just after 9:30 p.m. officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue to find a man who had been shot.

He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, officers said.

Police are currently looking for a suspect driving a white Chrysler with a black bumper. However, no other suspect information is available at this time.

Late Tuesday night, police had blocked Slater Avenue and crime scene tape was up around a brick home.

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

The shooting happened in a neighborhood about five blocks north of Fayetteville State University.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fayetteville police.