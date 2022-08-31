HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies.

This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills.

Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before deputies got to the scene.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital, deputies said.

Officials are not releasing the victim’s identity until the family is notified.

Deputies said their preliminary investigation shows the shooting was not random, and everyone involved knew each other.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If you know anything, call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).