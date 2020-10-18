Man dies after shooting during ‘domestic disturbance’ in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after a shooting during a “domestic disturbance” at a home in Fayetteville Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported as a shooting just before 1:20 p.m. along the 4200 block of Colby Court, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed there was a domestic disturbance involving two subjects at the residence,” the news release said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Caldwell at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

