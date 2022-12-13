FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after a Tuesday morning shooting in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive.

Around 10:18 a.m., Fayetteville officers were sent to that block for reports of a shooting, police said.

Arriving on scene, officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries where he was pronounced dead, police said the victim’s identity is being withheld until the family has been notified.

Detectives with the police department’s Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation. A person of interest is being questioned by members of the unit at this time.

The preliminary investigation has revealed this was an isolated incident. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).