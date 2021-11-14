Man dies after shooting inside home in Fayetteville neighborhood, police say

Fayetteville police at the home after the man died from a shooting. Photo from Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after he was shot inside a Fayetteville home Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported as a shooting at 3:22 p.m. along the 6000 block of Pink Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicates a man was shot inside a home along Pink Drive, which is in a neighborhood in far western Fayetteville just north of U.S. 401.

The man died at the scene. His name will not be released until relatives are contacted.

“This is not a random incident,” police said in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).