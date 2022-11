FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died at the hospital following a shooting in Fayetteville, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday night.

Deputies responded to Lawndale Street just after 7:15 p.m. Thursday and found an adult male that had been shot.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details are known at this time.