Man dies at hospital following shooting in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead and police are investigating following a fatal shooting in Fayetteville Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded at 11:33 p.m. to the 2100-block of Henry Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police called EMS to the scene and the victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering up to $1,000 cash for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now