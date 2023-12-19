FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a man has died after being injured in a shooting that happened nearly a month ago.

On Nov. 15 around 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville police responded to a shooting near the 1100 block of Center Street.

Police say upon arrival they located a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was identified as 44-year-old Andre Allen Lewis from Georgia. Lewis was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries

On Monday, Dec. 18, Lewis succumbed to his injuries sustained from the shooting, according to police.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit has assumed this investigation.

Police have not yet mentioned a suspect.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the lead Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.