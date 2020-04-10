Man dies in Fayetteville motorcycle accident

FAYETTEVILE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after they say a man died in a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Police say around 7:10 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to Raeford Road near Strickland Bridge Road in reference to a vehicle accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was involving a passenger vehicle driven by Elvonne Bih Akoni, 24, and a motorcycle, driven by Marcus Shawndale Scott, 27.

Scott was operating a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the outbound side of Raeford Road approaching the Strickland Bridge Road intersection. Akoni was driving a 2013 Hyundai passenger vehicle, proceeding from Strickland Bridge Road onto Raeford Road. Both vehicles collided near the intersection.

Scott was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police did not release any update on the status of Akoni.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic accident is asked to contact Ofc. J. Smith with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).