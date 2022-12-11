FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man died after a shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night.

At about 9:10 p.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Cude St. for a report of shots being fired.

When they got to the scene, they said they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the police department.

Police said they are withholding his name pending next of kin notification.

The police department continues to investigate.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.