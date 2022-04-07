FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities in Cumberland County are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman at a Fayetteville elementary school Wednesday evening, then trying to chase her down, the sheriff’s office said.

Just before 6:10 p.m., deputies received a report of a woman who was jogging around Sherwood Park Elementary School when she was approached by a man.

The man “exposed his genitals” to the woman, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He then charged at the woman and demanded she get on the ground. She was able to run away and flag down a Fayetteville police officer who was in the area on an unrelated call, the release said.

The officer tried using a canine to find the man, but was unable to do so, deputies said.

The man was described as in his 30s with thick eyebrows and a beard. He was wearing a red t-shirt, red sweatpants, black and white shoes with the laces untied and a black cloth belt around his neck. He was last seen running toward Friar Avenue.