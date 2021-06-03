Man fatally shot in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in a mobile home park along Banner Elk Drive.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Banner Elk Drive just after 1:30 p.m. in response to a reported shooting.

Officers found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and performed medical care until EMS transported him to to the hospital.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act.

The victim’s name is being withheld under his next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).