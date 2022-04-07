FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Fayetteville Thursday morning, police said in a news release.

According to Fayetteville police, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 200-block of Bayfield Loop at 4:05 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and “could not locate anyone who had been involved in a disturbance, but located evidence consistent with a disturbance,” police said.

Just minutes later, at 4:11 a.m., officers were notified that a stabbing victim had just arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in a private vehicle.

The victim, identified as Alan Joseph Trump, of Stedman, was pronounced dead at the hospital. His next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.

According to police, the department’s homicide unit has a suspect in custody. The suspect has not been formally charged at this point so police are not releasing their name until charges are filed.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.