Man flees on foot after robbing Fayetteville Zaxby’s, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man stole money from a Zaxby’s restaurant in Fayetteville Friday night, police say.

The incident happened just after 9:45 p.m. at the Zaxby’s in the 2100 block of Skibo Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police said that after the thief entered the restaurant, he “passed a note to an employee demanding money.”

Once he got the money, the man ran off, police said.

Police Saturday afternoon distributed still images from the Zaxby’s surveillance system.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Southerland with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-1851 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Photos from Fayetteville police.

