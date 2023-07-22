FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies said that the second deadly Cumberland County shooting within hours Saturday took place southeast of Fayetteville.

The homicide was initially reported just after 8 p.m. as a “verbal disturbance” in the 4200 block of Dudley Road, which is near the Cedar Creek community, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday afternoon, a shooting at a gas station at an exit off Interstate 95 near Eastover injured three people and killed one person, deputies said.

Saturday night, deputies arrived at the Dudley Road scene and found a man.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male victim with a gunshot wound was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the news release said.

Deputies said the man’s name would not be released until his relatives are notified.

No other information was released.

Officials said anyone who has information about the shooting should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).