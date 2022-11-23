A field in Fayetteville became the scene of a death investigation Wednesday morning. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a field in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a release.

The circumstances that led to the man’s death remain unknown and an investigation by Fayetteville police’s homicide unit is underway to get answers.

Police said officers responded to the field in the 5300 block of Murchison Road around 9:45 a.m. when someone called in a report of a body in a field.

The man’s identity is being withheld by authorities until family members can be identified and notified, police also said in the release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).