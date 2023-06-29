FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 500 block of Orange Street to the report of a suspicious death. Upon arrival, they found a male inside the residence. He was pronounced dead on scene. His name is being withheld until family is located and notified.

The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.