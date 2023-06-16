FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was found dead outside the veterans hospital Thursday morning has been identified.

Fayetteville police said the man was 32-year-old Gerald Unique Viera of Fayetteville.

Viera was found around 4:30 a.m. by officers who responded to a call about a dead person laying on the ground outside the gates of the Veterans Administration Medical Center on Ramsey Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a family altercation happened in the 2300 block of Lake Avenue, causing injury. The victim’s friend began transporting him to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treatment as it was the closest hospital.

This remains an active homicide investigation.