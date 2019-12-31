Man found shot in neck outside Fayetteville restaurant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found with a gunshot wound to his neck outside a Fayetteville restaurant on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported after 2 p.m. at Grandsons Buffet at 3901 Ramsey Street, police said.

Part of the parking lot was blocked with police crime scene tape. Blood could be seen on the pavement beside a Mitsubishi two-door convertible car.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said they are not sure where the shooting took place. They said the man could have been shot at another location and went to the restaurant for help.

No other information was available.

