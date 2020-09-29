Man found shot near road in Fayetteville, pronounced dead at the hospital, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot near a road Tuesday morning and then pronounced dead a short time later, according to a release.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 6800-block of Shawcross Lane at 3:25 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man near the road that had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time and police did not say if they have any suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

