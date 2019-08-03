Man found shot to death in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 1300 block of Knotty Elm Loop.

According to a news release, Fayetteville 911 Communications Center received a call stating someone had been shot.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting and request anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn at (910) 818-3468 with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

