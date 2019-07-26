Man found shot to death in woods near Fayetteville intersection, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the woods near a trail Friday morning, officials said.

Police responded to the 2100-block of Murchison Road at 4:43 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. Once on scene, officers were told to head to the nearby woods, police said. An unresponsive male who had been shot was found in the woods. He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving measures, according to police.

The identity of the man has not been released and police have no suspect information at this time.

The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

Don't Miss