Man found shot to death inside minivan that crashed into Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle that crashed into a home Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that hit a home in the 2300-block of Everena Avenue at around 12:04 a.m.

The fire department and EMS arrived at the scene and found a man in the driver’s seat of a Chrysler minivan that had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the home that the victim crashed into suffered only minor damage and no one was injured inside. The resident was not displaced due to the crash.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

A homicide investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.