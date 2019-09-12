Man found shot to death outside Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found shot to death outside a home in Fayetteville on Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 200-block of Davis Street in reference “to reports of a subject on the ground not moving on the property of a residence in that area,” according to officials.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was unresponsive and medical personnel responded to the scene and confirmed the man was dead.

The police department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

No further information is available at this time.

