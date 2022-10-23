HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a man in Cumberland County after finding him with stolen items and drugs in Hope Mills Saturday.

Deputies said they issued a search warrant on the 1700 block of Smokey Canyon Drive, where they seized multiple stolen items.

According to the sheriff’s office, the items seized included:

Two trailers

Two ATVs

Stolen license plates

Military surplus

Stolen gun

Narcotics

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they arrested 29-year-old Justin Garrett Reynolds, of Hope Mills.

Reynolds is charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods and three counts of possession of stolen property.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secure bond, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Reynolds is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more charges will be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arson Investigator R. Tyndall at (910) 677-5499.

Those who wish to report crimes anonymously is asked to contact the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted electronically on their website to complete the anonymous online tip sheet or download the FREE “P3 Tips” app. It’s available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and for Android devices in Google Play.