Man hit and killed by car in Fayetteville; road closed as police investigate

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night in Fayetteville, resulting in a major road closure as police investigate.

A news release said Fayetteville police responded to the pedestrian-involved crash just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived at the intersection of Bragg Boulevard and Rowan Street to find the victim lying in the road. He died at the scene.

The victim wasn’t identified.

Police didn’t say whether or not the driver stayed at the scene.

Outbound lanes of Bragg Boulevard are closed near Rowan Street, police said. Traffic is being rerouted down Hay Street as officers investigate the crash.

Police are asking drivers in the area to use alternate routes.